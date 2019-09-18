Football fans form a human chain in Victoria Park. Photo: Sam Tsang
Football fans set aside club allegiances to kick off human chain at Hong Kong’s Victoria Park in show of support for protest movement
- Fans chant protest slogans and sing the latest rally anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’
- Local clubs for European football have become latest space to be imbued with political sentiment as anti-government movement grips city
Topic | Hong Kong protests
