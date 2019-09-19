A row has broken out between powerful rural body, the Heung Yee Kuk, and other pro-establishment groups. Photo: Shutterstock
Don’t take our support for granted, powerful rural body tells Hong Kong leader as it fights suggestion of seizing private land for public housing
- Heung Yee Kuk makes comments as split emerges in pro-establishment camp
- Do not treat us like ‘yes-men’ says kuk in defiant message to Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Beijing
