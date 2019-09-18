Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets with district councillors on Wednesday evening. Photo: Sam Tsang
District councillors snub meeting with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with only about one in five attending
- Many pro-establishment allies stay away from two-hour session as Lam tries to find solutions to protests that have rocked city for 15 weeks
- Chief executive urged to go to neighbourhoods and listen to public views
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong’s chief executive will begin formal dialogue with members of the public next week in an attempt to resolve the issues underpinning the protest crisis. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to meet public next week in first of dialogue sessions to defuse protest crisis
- Chief executive finally launches official programme of talks with planned sit-down involving up to 200 members of the public
- Discussions designed for government to better understand roots of demonstrations that have roiled city for months
