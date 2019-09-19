Hong Kong’s economic growth in the second quarter stood at 0.6 per cent year on year, but the city’s finance chief noted that GDP had shrunk on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong could roll out relief measures to buttress economy, amid domestic unrest and US-China trade war
- Finance chief tells nationalist tabloid Global Times the city could enter a technical recession in the third quarter
- Chan adds he is unworried by competition from mainland Chinese rivals
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Esprit has closed a total of 169 loss-making shops and its has reduced office space in Hong Kong and Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong fashion house Esprit says protests to blame for 40 per cent drop in customer traffic
- Company posts better-than-expected results for year ending June 30, sees net loss of HK$2.14 billion
- Rents ‘simply too high’ for retailers, executive chairman says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
