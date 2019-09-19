Hong Kong Bet celebrates a win on July 10 with co-owners, including Junius Ho (right). Photo: Kenneth Chan
Outspoken lawmaker Junius Ho suspends his horse Hong Kong Bet from racing ‘for sake of city’s stability and tranquillity’
- Ho, the co-owner of the racehorse, has become hate figure for Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters after he publicly defended those involved in Yuen Long station attack on July 21
- Decision to stop racing Hong Kong Bet comes a day after the Jockey Club cancelled a race meeting over political unrest for the first time ever
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong Bet celebrates a win on July 10 with co-owners, including Junius Ho (right). Photo: Kenneth Chan