The monument in Tai Po has been vandalised with an extradition bill protest slogan spray-painted on it. Photo: Handout
PLA Hong Kong Garrison pays respect to fallen war heroes at Tai Po monument, which was vandalised amid protest crisis
- Chinese state media condemns damage and urges police to bring those responsible to justice
- Focus on monument comes on 88th anniversary of Japan’s invasion of northeastern China
