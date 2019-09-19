Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right). Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam readies for first Community Dialogue session, but ‘focus will be on clashes outside the venue’
- Commentators say outreach event will do little to defuse violent street demonstrations, while protesters call the gathering a political show
- Those attending have been warned not to bring any items ‘considered a nuisance, inconvenience or danger’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
