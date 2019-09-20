Hong Kong police have come under fire for their use of force in a new report released by Amnesty International. Photo: James Wendlinger
Hong Kong police used ‘retaliatory violence’ against arrested protesters, according to Amnesty International report
- Findings included interviews with 21 people who claim they were severely punched or beaten with batons by police even when they did not put up any resistance
- Amnesty says it had documented a pattern of police using unnecessary and excessive force during arrests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The men launched their legal action at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
Trio launch court action against Hong Kong police over failure to display identification numbers during anti-government protests
- Three men all claim they were hurt during protests but lack of numbers makes it difficult to lodge formal complaint
- Court filing claims situation violates city’s Bill of Rights
Topic | Hong Kong courts
