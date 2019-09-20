Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The proposed vacancy tax is seen as a populist move in a city struggling for affordable housing. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

Hong Kong government ignoring Legco on vacancy tax, says developers’ lawmaker Abraham Razack

  • Officials want a tax equivalent to two years’ rental income on new flats left empty for more than half a year
  • Abraham Razack calls for more scrutiny, decrying an exercise in ‘fake democracy’
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 12:14pm, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The proposed vacancy tax is seen as a populist move in a city struggling for affordable housing. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.