Au Nok-hin hopes the appeal will bring clarity to the process for holding any new by-election after a petition challenging a result is upheld. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong lawmaker launches legal bid after court ruled he was ‘not duly elected’ because of invalid ban on activist Agnes Chow
- Au Nok-hin requests appeal judges review the case, with his seat in legislature threatened by earlier ruling
- Another lawmaker Gary Fan set to make similar court challenge amid uncertainty over the process for holding fresh by-elections
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
