Au Nok-hin hopes the appeal will bring clarity to the process for holding any new by-election after a petition challenging a result is upheld. Photo: David Wong
Politics

Hong Kong lawmaker launches legal bid after court ruled he was ‘not duly elected’ because of invalid ban on activist Agnes Chow

  • Au Nok-hin requests appeal judges review the case, with his seat in legislature threatened by earlier ruling
  • Another lawmaker Gary Fan set to make similar court challenge amid uncertainty over the process for holding fresh by-elections
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 2:42pm, 20 Sep, 2019

