Sha Tin MTR station closes as Hong Kong protesters vandalise mall, desecrate flag
- Crowds take over mall in Sha Tin and target businesses run by mainland operators or which they deem are pro-Beijing
- City is into its 16th straight weekend of protests sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill
A crowd had surrounded Tseung Kwan O Police Station on Saturday night. Photo: Winson Wong
Teenage boy and girl, both 13, among youngest arrested on Saturday night amid Hong Kong protests
- The boy was detained in Tseung Kwan O after officers found a laser pen and can of spray paint on him
- The girl was arrested over the burning of the Chinese flag in Tuen Mun
