LIVE
Politics
LIVE

Sha Tin MTR station closes as Hong Kong protesters vandalise mall, desecrate flag

  • Crowds take over mall in Sha Tin and target businesses run by mainland operators or which they deem are pro-Beijing
  • City is into its 16th straight weekend of protests sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill
Updated: 5:24pm, 22 Sep, 2019

Photo: Nora Tam
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
A crowd had surrounded Tseung Kwan O Police Station on Saturday night. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Teenage boy and girl, both 13, among youngest arrested on Saturday night amid Hong Kong protests

  • The boy was detained in Tseung Kwan O after officers found a laser pen and can of spray paint on him
  • The girl was arrested over the burning of the Chinese flag in Tuen Mun
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Updated: 4:15pm, 22 Sep, 2019

A crowd had surrounded Tseung Kwan O Police Station on Saturday night. Photo: Winson Wong
