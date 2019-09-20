Cathay Pacific strengthened security protocols for staff on flights in light of the mysterious tampering. Photo: Bloomberg
More oxygen bottles found tampered with on Cathay Pacific flights, adding to Hong Kong carrier’s problems
- Beleaguered company had already been investigating previous incidents for more than five weeks
- Sabotage comes at a tough time for the group, with local unrest causing reduced passenger numbers and pressure from Beijing
