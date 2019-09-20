HKU students raised US flags in campus and sang the countryâs anthem to appeal for American support for the HK democracy act at HKU. 20SEP19 SCMP/ Winson Wong
University of Hong Kong students wave American flags and march in appeal for US to pass Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
- Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 is currently under review by the House Foreign Affairs Committee
- Beijing, meanwhile, has warned against efforts to ‘disrupt Hong Kong with foreign support’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
HKU students raised US flags in campus and sang the countryâs anthem to appeal for American support for the HK democracy act at HKU. 20SEP19 SCMP/ Winson Wong