Former chief executive of Hong Kong Tung Chee-hwa has been recognised by Beijing for upholding the “one country, two systems” principle during his tenure Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s first post-handover leader Tung Chee-hwa says ‘one country, two systems’ a success but work needed on housing and land issues
- Tung tells Chinese state media the system cannot work unless both elements taken into account
- The first chief executive after Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 did not mention the ongoing anti-government protests that have rocked the city for four months
