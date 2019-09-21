Anti-government protesters restore Post-it notes on a Lennon Wall outside Fortress Hill MTR station. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protesters take it easy even though government supporters plan to launch Lennon Wall clean-up action on Saturday
- Pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho expects about 30,000 people to join ‘Clean Up HK’ mission across city on Saturday
- Protesters in their counteraction called ‘Lennon HK’ plan to restore the walls at night
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A Lennon Wall in Tai Po. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police brace for another weekend of violence with clashes expected at Lennon Walls as protests continue
- Outspoken lawmaker Junius Ho vows to press ahead with his Clean Up HK campaign to ‘tear the trash that affects the city and clean people’s hearts’
- Protesters also expected to mark two-month anniversary of Yuen Long station attack with sit-in, while another march organised in Tuen Mun
