Anti-government protesters restore Post-it notes on a Lennon Wall outside Fortress Hill MTR station. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong protesters take it easy even though government supporters plan to launch Lennon Wall clean-up action on Saturday

  • Pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho expects about 30,000 people to join 'Clean Up HK' mission across city on Saturday
  • Protesters in their counteraction called 'Lennon HK' plan to restore the walls at night
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun  

Updated: 9:04am, 21 Sep, 2019

Anti-government protesters restore Post-it notes on a Lennon Wall outside Fortress Hill MTR station. Photo: Edmond So
A Lennon Wall in Tai Po. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police brace for another weekend of violence with clashes expected at Lennon Walls as protests continue

  • Outspoken lawmaker Junius Ho vows to press ahead with his Clean Up HK campaign to 'tear the trash that affects the city and clean people's hearts'
  • Protesters also expected to mark two-month anniversary of Yuen Long station attack with sit-in, while another march organised in Tuen Mun
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 9:03am, 21 Sep, 2019

A Lennon Wall in Tai Po. Photo: Winson Wong
