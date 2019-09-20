Tsang Hin-chi donated more than HK$1.2 billion since the late 1970s to support education, sports and scientific developments in China. Photo: SCMP
Outspoken businessman Tsang Hin-chi, former Hong Kong representative on China’s top legislative body, dies at age 85
- Founder of Goldlion Holdings died of illness in his hometown Meizhou city in Guangdong province on Friday, company announced
- Tsang was one of five people from Hong Kong and Macau lauded for their outstanding contributions to China’s reform and opening up
