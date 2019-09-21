Channels

Boy band’s Got7’s concerts on August 31 and September 1 were postponed. Photo: Facebook
Politics

Hong Kong protests: fans singing the blues as K-pop stars and other big-name acts give city a miss

  • More than 50 cultural or entertainment events and exhibitions have been called off or postponed, leaving fans disappointed and organisers counting their losses
  • With disruptions at airport, MTR stations and shopping malls making the news internationally, visitor arrivals have tumbled 40 per cent year on year
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 10:11am, 21 Sep, 2019

Boy band's Got7's concerts on August 31 and September 1 were postponed. Photo: Facebook
Some shops at Pacific Place had to shut down early during weekend protests. Photo: K Y Cheng
Business

Swire becomes first Hong Kong developer to offer relief, lowers rents temporarily at Pacific Place in protest-hit Admiralty

  • ‘Temporary rental adjustments’ are being made on a case-by-case basis, Swire Properties says
  • Retailers likely to continue to face a challenging business environment ahead, JLL says
Topic |   Swire Group
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 10:12am, 21 Sep, 2019

Some shops at Pacific Place had to shut down early during weekend protests. Photo: K Y Cheng
