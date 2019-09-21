A pro-Beijing supporter removes protest material from a Lennon Wall in a clean-up operation that passed off without major incident on Saturday morning. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protests: Lennon Walls targeted in ‘clean-up operation’ by pro-government activists, MTR stations to close ahead of planned demonstrations
- Pro-establishment groups launch clearances of messages posted around Hong Kong in support of anti-government movement
- Rail operator announces closure of two stations ahead of demonstrations planned for Saturday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A Lennon Wall in Tai Po. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police brace for another weekend of violence with clashes expected at Lennon Walls as protests continue
- Outspoken lawmaker Junius Ho vows to press ahead with his Clean Up HK campaign to ‘tear the trash that affects the city and clean people’s hearts’
- Protesters also expected to mark two-month anniversary of Yuen Long station attack with sit-in, while another march organised in Tuen Mun
