A pro-Beijing supporter removes protest material from a Lennon Wall in a clean-up operation that passed off without major incident on Saturday morning. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Hong Kong protests: Lennon Walls targeted in ‘clean-up operation’ by pro-government activists, MTR stations to close ahead of planned demonstrations

  • Pro-establishment groups launch clearances of messages posted around Hong Kong in support of anti-government movement
  • Rail operator announces closure of two stations ahead of demonstrations planned for Saturday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung  

Minnie Chan  

Sarah Zheng  

Sum Lok-kei  

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 1:57pm, 21 Sep, 2019

A Lennon Wall in Tai Po. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police brace for another weekend of violence with clashes expected at Lennon Walls as protests continue

  • Outspoken lawmaker Junius Ho vows to press ahead with his Clean Up HK campaign to ‘tear the trash that affects the city and clean people’s hearts’
  • Protesters also expected to mark two-month anniversary of Yuen Long station attack with sit-in, while another march organised in Tuen Mun
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 12:35pm, 21 Sep, 2019

