Hong Kong unrest rolls into 16th weekend with protest in Tuen Mun
- Demonstrators target so-called dama, middle-aged women who perform songs and dances in local parks, to residents' irritation
- Sit-in planned for later in Yuen Long, two months after mob attack on commuters and protesters
A pro-Beijing supporter removes protest material from a Lennon Wall in a clean-up operation that passed off without major incident on Saturday morning. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protests: Lennon Walls targeted in ‘clean-up operation’ by pro-government activists, MTR stations to close ahead of planned demonstrations
- Pro-establishment groups launch clearances of messages posted around Hong Kong in support of anti-government movement
- Rail operator announces closure of two stations ahead of demonstrations planned for Saturday
