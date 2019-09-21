Pro-Beijing supporters cleans away the anti-government posters, Mong Kok. Photo: Dickson Lee
Lennon Wall clean-up campaign brings scuffles and arguments but no violent clashes between pro-Beijing camp and Hong Kong anti-government protesters
- Lawmaker Junius Ho and supporters tore down Post-it notes from Lennon Walls – but protesters mostly waited a bit and put up new messages
- Both sides claim success, but one protester says: ‘It doesn’t matter if they take down the walls – we will put up a hundred more
