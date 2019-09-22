Channels

Anti-government protesters struggle with anti-riot police in Tuen Mun. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: police obtain court orders to access digital fare payment information during another weekend of petrol bombs, tear gas and fires on the streets

  • The city’s largest bus company KMB was required to hand over transaction records from Octopus cards in Hong Kong
  • Order includes night of September 3 when police boarded a bus in Kowloon Bay and checked bags and ID cards of around 20 people
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:30am, 22 Sep, 2019

Riot police arrest suspects at Prince Edward MTR station. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong court orders MTR to preserve footage of police operation at Prince Edward, Lai Chi Kok stations, pending ruling on releasing clips to student leader suing officers

  • Case centres on controversial incident on August 31 in which clashes between police and protesters occurred
  • Education University student union president Kex Leung, who was arrested but later released, plans to sue police for injuries
SCMP

Jasmine Siu  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 11:07pm, 19 Sep, 2019

