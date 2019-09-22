Anti-government protesters struggle with anti-riot police in Tuen Mun. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: police obtain court orders to access digital fare payment information during another weekend of petrol bombs, tear gas and fires on the streets
- The city’s largest bus company KMB was required to hand over transaction records from Octopus cards in Hong Kong
- Order includes night of September 3 when police boarded a bus in Kowloon Bay and checked bags and ID cards of around 20 people
Riot police arrest suspects at Prince Edward MTR station. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong court orders MTR to preserve footage of police operation at Prince Edward, Lai Chi Kok stations, pending ruling on releasing clips to student leader suing officers
- Case centres on controversial incident on August 31 in which clashes between police and protesters occurred
- Education University student union president Kex Leung, who was arrested but later released, plans to sue police for injuries
