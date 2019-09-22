Channels

Franco Cheung, 32, said he knew he had to help as soon as Hong Kong’s protests erupted in June. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Meet the invisible Hong Kong taxi drivers risking danger to help anti-government protesters escape police – for free

  • Some ‘protest drivers’ say they help because they can’t be at the front lines themselves – others said had simply seen too much violence
  • ‘I was stunned by their resolve,’ one driver says, ‘I swore to them I would do whatever it takes to fight with them’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 9:35am, 22 Sep, 2019

Franco Cheung, 32, said he knew he had to help as soon as Hong Kong's protests erupted in June. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Anti-government protesters struggle with anti-riot police in Tuen Mun. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: police use court orders to obtain protesters’ digital fare payment details in another weekend of petrol bombs, tear gas and fires on the streets

  • The city’s largest bus company KMB was required to hand over transaction records from Octopus cards in Hong Kong
  • Order includes night of September 3 when police boarded a bus in Kowloon Bay and checked bags and ID cards of around 20 people
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 4:13am, 22 Sep, 2019

Anti-government protesters struggle with anti-riot police in Tuen Mun. Photo: Sam Tsang
