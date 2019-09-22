Hundreds gathered for a ‘singing protest’ in a Sha Tin shopping centre, with some demonstrators taking their cause directly to retailers judged to have links to their opponents. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: Huawei among firms to close shops in New Town Plaza mall after being targeted by demonstrators over mainland China links
- New strategy sees demonstrators descend on stores and restaurants deemed to have connections to Beijing, police or Hong Kong government
- About 1,000 protesters gather at shopping centre, some splintering off to vent anger at retailers
Anti-government protesters struggle with anti-riot police in Tuen Mun. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: police use court orders to obtain protesters’ digital fare payment details in another weekend of petrol bombs, tear gas and fires on the streets
- The city’s largest bus company KMB was required to hand over transaction records from Octopus cards in Hong Kong
- Order includes night of September 3 when police boarded a bus in Kowloon Bay and checked bags and ID cards of around 20 people
