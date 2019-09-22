Channels

Hundreds gathered for a ‘singing protest’ in a Sha Tin shopping centre, with some demonstrators taking their cause directly to retailers judged to have links to their opponents. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong protests: Huawei among firms to close shops in New Town Plaza mall after being targeted by demonstrators over mainland China links

  • New strategy sees demonstrators descend on stores and restaurants deemed to have connections to Beijing, police or Hong Kong government
  • About 1,000 protesters gather at shopping centre, some splintering off to vent anger at retailers
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Zoe Low  

Ng Kang-chung  

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 3:36pm, 22 Sep, 2019

Hundreds gathered for a 'singing protest' in a Sha Tin shopping centre, with some demonstrators taking their cause directly to retailers judged to have links to their opponents. Photo: Nora Tam
Anti-government protesters struggle with anti-riot police in Tuen Mun. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: police use court orders to obtain protesters’ digital fare payment details in another weekend of petrol bombs, tear gas and fires on the streets

  • The city’s largest bus company KMB was required to hand over transaction records from Octopus cards in Hong Kong
  • Order includes night of September 3 when police boarded a bus in Kowloon Bay and checked bags and ID cards of around 20 people
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 11:46am, 22 Sep, 2019

Anti-government protesters struggle with anti-riot police in Tuen Mun. Photo: Sam Tsang
