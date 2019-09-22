Channels

Tammy Tam
Tammy Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

City Beat by Tammy Tam

Why Carrie Lam has to hang on: she is on a mission of adversity to prove herself and allow Beijing more time to look for her successor

  • The city’s leader is not due to step down for at least another three years, and it is hard to see any major changes any time soon
  • Lam is battling to hang on and needs to make some progress before she heads across the border for the National Day celebrations
Tammy Tam

Tammy Tam  

Updated: 4:00pm, 22 Sep, 2019

