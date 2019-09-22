Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters surround the car of Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip in Tsing Yi. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Riot police rescue Chinese affairs minister trapped in his car by Hong Kong protesters, who threw metal poles at him at event celebrating National Day

  • Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip was in Tsing Yi to attend a regional carnival for 70th anniversary of People’s Republic
  • Anti-government protesters hijack event in show of belligerence and defiance
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 5:45pm, 22 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters surround the car of Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip in Tsing Yi. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.