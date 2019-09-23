Hard-core demonstrators attack the Chinese flag during violent unrest at New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin on Sunday, provoking an angry response from state media. Photo: AFP
Chinese state media condemns Hong Kong protesters who desecrate national flag, calling it ‘blasphemy’
- Xinhua says defacing and burning the flag insults Chinese race after the national symbol is targeted again over weekend
- The commentary calls on ordinary Hongkongers to break their silence and defend the ensign, with National Day approaching
