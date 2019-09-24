Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police fire tear gas at protesters during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Hong Kong government spends HK$7.4 million in global advertising blitz, but PR experts question effectiveness of campaign

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s administration launched bid in attempt to reassure foreign investors
  • Protesters have raised HK$30 million since June and have taken message to worldwide audience
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 8:25am, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police fire tear gas at protesters during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hard-core demonstrators attack the Chinese flag during violent unrest at New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin on Sunday, provoking an angry response from state media. Photo: AFP
Politics

Chinese state media condemns Hong Kong protesters who desecrate national flag, calling it ‘blasphemy’

  • Xinhua says defacing and burning the flag insults Chinese race after the national symbol is targeted again over weekend
  • The commentary calls on ordinary Hongkongers to break their silence and defend the ensign, with National Day approaching
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 2:41pm, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hard-core demonstrators attack the Chinese flag during violent unrest at New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin on Sunday, provoking an angry response from state media. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.