Police fire tear gas at protesters during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong government spends HK$7.4 million in global advertising blitz, but PR experts question effectiveness of campaign
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s administration launched bid in attempt to reassure foreign investors
- Protesters have raised HK$30 million since June and have taken message to worldwide audience
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police fire tear gas at protesters during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hard-core demonstrators attack the Chinese flag during violent unrest at New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin on Sunday, provoking an angry response from state media. Photo: AFP
Chinese state media condemns Hong Kong protesters who desecrate national flag, calling it ‘blasphemy’
- Xinhua says defacing and burning the flag insults Chinese race after the national symbol is targeted again over weekend
- The commentary calls on ordinary Hongkongers to break their silence and defend the ensign, with National Day approaching
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hard-core demonstrators attack the Chinese flag during violent unrest at New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin on Sunday, provoking an angry response from state media. Photo: AFP