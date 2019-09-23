A large protest banner is unfurled in the Lok Fu Place mall on Monday. SCMP: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: school students and residents join flash mob at shopping centre to sing popular anthem
- Event, organised by pupils from five secondary schools in Wong Tai Sin area, was also attended by local residents
- As they sang, a large yellow banner with ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ written on it was unfurled from third floor of the mall
