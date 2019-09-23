Channels

Carrie Lam with former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, who warned the protests had pushed the city to the brink. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: city set to tone down Chinese National Day celebrations to avoid potential chaos and embarrassment

  • VIPs attending October 1 cocktail reception have been told they will stay indoors to watch live broadcast of flag-raising ceremony
  • Despite another weekend of violence, embattled leader Carrie Lam vows to press on with her first town hall dialogue with community
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 12:59am, 24 Sep, 2019

Carrie Lam with former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, who warned the protests had pushed the city to the brink. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hard-core demonstrators attack the Chinese flag during violent unrest at New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin on Sunday, provoking an angry response from state media. Photo: AFP
Politics

Chinese state media condemns Hong Kong protesters who desecrate national flag, calling it ‘blasphemy’

  • Xinhua says defacing and burning the flag insults Chinese race after the national symbol is targeted again over weekend
  • The commentary calls on ordinary Hongkongers to break their silence and defend the ensign, with National Day approaching
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 2:41pm, 23 Sep, 2019

Hard-core demonstrators attack the Chinese flag during violent unrest at New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin on Sunday, provoking an angry response from state media. Photo: AFP
