Lawmaker Roy Kwong Chun-yu speaking at an anti-extradition protest in Yuen Long on July 27. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmaker Roy Kwong hospitalised after attack by three men in Tin Shui Wai car park
- Kwong, 36, was ambushed by three people, including one who was filming, as he walked to his car at around 10am on Tuesday morning
- Democratic Party condemns attack – the third on pan-democrats in recent months – saying it was intended to intimidate members of protest movement
Topic | Hong Kong protests
