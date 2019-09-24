Channels

Carrie Lam meets the press before her weekly meeting of her Executive Council, when she laid out her thinking on the use of emergency powers in response to the protests. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she fears damaging city’s reputation further by invoking emergency powers to quell protests

  • Pressure increases on chief executive to bring in anti-mask law under Emergency Regulations Ordinance, which provides wide-ranging powers to tackle unrest
  • ‘No major fatalities’ during Hong Kong protests is ‘remarkable’, Lam says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 2:48pm, 24 Sep, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she will stay on as leader to solve the city’s political crisis. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam insists she never offered to resign, denies Beijing is stopping her from quitting

  • City leader says it is her decision to remain in post so she can tackle protest crisis
  • In leaked recording, chief executive appears to tell closed-door meeting she would step down if she had the choice
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 12:35am, 4 Sep, 2019

