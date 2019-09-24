Carrie Lam meets the press before her weekly meeting of her Executive Council, when she laid out her thinking on the use of emergency powers in response to the protests. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she fears damaging city’s reputation further by invoking emergency powers to quell protests
- Pressure increases on chief executive to bring in anti-mask law under Emergency Regulations Ordinance, which provides wide-ranging powers to tackle unrest
- ‘No major fatalities’ during Hong Kong protests is ‘remarkable’, Lam says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Carrie Lam meets the press before her weekly meeting of her Executive Council, when she laid out her thinking on the use of emergency powers in response to the protests. Photo: May Tse
Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she will stay on as leader to solve the city’s political crisis. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam insists she never offered to resign, denies Beijing is stopping her from quitting
- City leader says it is her decision to remain in post so she can tackle protest crisis
- In leaked recording, chief executive appears to tell closed-door meeting she would step down if she had the choice
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she will stay on as leader to solve the city’s political crisis. Photo: Nora Tam