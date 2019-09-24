Channels

The partially emptied canister was found aboard a Cathay Dragon flight from Kuala Lumpur to Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

Two fired over oxygen bottle sabotage aboard Cathay Pacific planes, amid fallout from Hong Kong anti-government protests

  • Canister found to be partially emptied on a Cathay Dragon flight from Kuala Lumpur to Hong Kong
  • Police and aviation regulators have been investigating the repeated acts of apparent sabotage – now numbering seven – since last month
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 5:37pm, 24 Sep, 2019

The partially emptied canister was found aboard a Cathay Dragon flight from Kuala Lumpur to Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
Cathay Pacific strengthened security protocols for staff on flights in light of the mysterious tampering. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

More oxygen bottles found tampered with on Cathay Pacific flights, adding to Hong Kong carrier’s problems

  • Beleaguered company had already been investigating previous incidents for more than five weeks
  • Sabotage comes at a tough time for the group, with local unrest causing reduced passenger numbers and pressure from Beijing
SCMP

Danny Lee  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 12:17pm, 23 Sep, 2019

Cathay Pacific strengthened security protocols for staff on flights in light of the mysterious tampering. Photo: Bloomberg
