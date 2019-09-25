Channels

Anti-government protesters hold umbrellas during a stand-off with riot police outside New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Hong Kong protesters on meeting their housing dreams: yes, thank you, but we want genuine universal suffrage too

  • While Beijing has singled out housing issues as the root of the unrest in Hong Kong, an intricate web of other problems may have to be addressed
  • Stories of protesters reflect that meeting all five demands may not end the impasse
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Updated: 1:24pm, 25 Sep, 2019

Anti-government protesters hold umbrellas during a stand-off with riot police outside New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. Photo: Reuters
A marriage of convenience between Beijing and Hong Kong’s property tycoons may be seeing the end of its honeymoon. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Politics

Scapegoats or scoundrels? Why ties between Beijing and Hong Kong’s property tycoons are unravelling amid protest crisis

  • In a new series delving beyond the social unrest in Hong Kong to survey the city’s deep-rooted problems, the Post is focusing on the role of housing in causing great disaffection in society
  • In this second instalment, we examine the close ties between the city’s property tycoons and Beijing, and how a recalibration might be due
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 12:47pm, 25 Sep, 2019

A marriage of convenience between Beijing and Hong Kong’s property tycoons may be seeing the end of its honeymoon. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
