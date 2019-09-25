Anti-government protesters hold umbrellas during a stand-off with riot police outside New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protesters on meeting their housing dreams: yes, thank you, but we want genuine universal suffrage too
- While Beijing has singled out housing issues as the root of the unrest in Hong Kong, an intricate web of other problems may have to be addressed
- Stories of protesters reflect that meeting all five demands may not end the impasse
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A marriage of convenience between Beijing and Hong Kong’s property tycoons may be seeing the end of its honeymoon. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Scapegoats or scoundrels? Why ties between Beijing and Hong Kong’s property tycoons are unravelling amid protest crisis
- In a new series delving beyond the social unrest in Hong Kong to survey the city’s deep-rooted problems, the Post is focusing on the role of housing in causing great disaffection in society
- In this second instalment, we examine the close ties between the city’s property tycoons and Beijing, and how a recalibration might be due
Topic | Hong Kong protests
