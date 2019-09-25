A marriage of convenience between Beijing and Hong Kong’s property tycoons may be seeing the end of its honeymoon. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Scapegoats or scoundrels? Why ties between Beijing and Hong Kong’s property tycoons are unravelling amid protest crisis
- In a new series delving beyond the social unrest in Hong Kong to survey the city’s deep-rooted problems, the Post is focusing on the role of housing in causing great disaffection in society
- In this second instalment, we examine the close ties between the city’s property tycoons and Beijing, and how a recalibration might be due
How Hong Kong's housing problem, cited as one of the biggest motivations for protest rage, is linked to the city's finances and low taxes.
Hongkongers pay a price for their low taxes through the world's most expensive homes and smallest living space. Here's why
