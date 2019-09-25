Channels

The journalist showing injuries from the alleged incident. Photo:Handout
Politics

Chinese-language newspaper Apple Daily says female reporter covering Hong Kong protests assaulted by four men in restaurant

  • The journalist had apparently received suspicious calls before incident, with a man’s voice uttering her full name and hanging up in one instance
  • Attackers said to have mentioned mogul Jimmy Lai, who owns the paper
Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 12:50am, 25 Sep, 2019

The journalist showing injuries from the alleged incident. Photo:Handout
