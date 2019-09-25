The journalist showing injuries from the alleged incident. Photo:Handout
Chinese-language newspaper Apple Daily says female reporter covering Hong Kong protests assaulted by four men in restaurant
- The journalist had apparently received suspicious calls before incident, with a man’s voice uttering her full name and hanging up in one instance
- Attackers said to have mentioned mogul Jimmy Lai, who owns the paper
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
