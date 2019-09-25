Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An employee tries to remove graffiti from a sign at a Maxim's cake shop in New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: Maxim’s Group distances itself from ‘rioters’ comments made by founder’s daughter after Sha Tin restaurants are targeted

  • Annie Wu criticised protesters and said they did not represent Hong Kong
  • In response, food group’s businesses were targeted during rally in New Town Plaza on Sunday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Zoe Low  

Updated: 9:48am, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

An employee tries to remove graffiti from a sign at a Maxim's cake shop in New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong’s airport has been affected by ongoing unrest in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Hong Kong airport feels unrest-related slump, set for 2 million fewer travellers in 2019

  • Whole-year drop estimated despite numbers being up in the first six months, before anti-government protests began
  • And August brought the biggest year-on-year decline in monthly travellers in a decade
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 4:57am, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s airport has been affected by ongoing unrest in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.