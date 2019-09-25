An employee tries to remove graffiti from a sign at a Maxim's cake shop in New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: Maxim’s Group distances itself from ‘rioters’ comments made by founder’s daughter after Sha Tin restaurants are targeted
- Annie Wu criticised protesters and said they did not represent Hong Kong
- In response, food group’s businesses were targeted during rally in New Town Plaza on Sunday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An employee tries to remove graffiti from a sign at a Maxim's cake shop in New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s airport has been affected by ongoing unrest in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong airport feels unrest-related slump, set for 2 million fewer travellers in 2019
- Whole-year drop estimated despite numbers being up in the first six months, before anti-government protests began
- And August brought the biggest year-on-year decline in monthly travellers in a decade
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong’s airport has been affected by ongoing unrest in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang