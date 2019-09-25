Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A protester wears a mask often associated with the hacker group Anonymous during a protest in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Politics

Any move to invoke emergency powers in Hong Kong would need to consider impact on society, says justice minister

  • Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says effectiveness of using Emergency Regulations Ordinance would have to be considered
  • Pro-establishment parties have backed the move but Chief Executive Carrie Lam is reluctant to take that step
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 11:42am, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester wears a mask often associated with the hacker group Anonymous during a protest in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.