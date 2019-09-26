Hong Kong has been rocked by protests since June, sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Protesters make plans to ‘mourn’ National Day with marches, legally approved or not
- Civil Human Rights Front, organiser of previous mammoth marches, seeks police letter of no objection for Saturday rally and Tuesday march
- Users on online forum call for protest action in Kowloon, as well as road blockades, Sha Tin race disruption and targeting of airport
Topic | Hong Kong protests
