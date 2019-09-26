Sir Richard Evans (left), the British ambassador to China, and Zhou Nan, chairman of the Chinese negotiating team, exchange documents after signing a draft of the joint declaration. Photo: P.Y. Tang
As Hong Kong marks 35 years since draft Sino-British Joint Declaration was signed, is universal suffrage as out of reach as ever?
- Anniversary of first signing coincides with town hall dialogue between city’s leader Carrie Lam and community
- But decades after election was promised in Basic Law, Hongkongers are no closer to having say in who leads them
Topic | Hong Kong political reform
Sir Richard Evans (left), the British ambassador to China, and Zhou Nan, chairman of the Chinese negotiating team, exchange documents after signing a draft of the joint declaration. Photo: P.Y. Tang