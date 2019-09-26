Channels

Politics
LIVE

Hong Kong protests: city on edge as leader Carrie Lam prepares to host her first community dialogue

  • Police prepare contingency plans to escort Lam into or out of Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai amid calls to besiege the venue
  • Session is one of chief executive’s major action plans to ease political turmoil in city, with 150 people selected at random from more than 20,200
SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 6:34pm, 26 Sep, 2019

Carrie Lam's car arrives at the stadium. Photo: May Tse
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters  

Members of the press outside Queen Elizabeth Stadium on Thursday before Chief Executive Carrie Lam‘s dialogue session about the protest crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Tense calm in Wan Chai before Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s first dialogue session on protest crisis – with 3,000 police deployed for security

  • Nearby schools and health centres close early, with police officers seen entering Queen Elizabeth Stadium with crowd-control weapons
  • Protesters had pledged to besiege the stadium to derail what they called a ‘fake dialogue’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Fiona Sun  

Updated: 5:59pm, 26 Sep, 2019

Members of the press outside Queen Elizabeth Stadium on Thursday before Chief Executive Carrie Lam‘s dialogue session about the protest crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang
