LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong protests: city on edge as leader Carrie Lam prepares to host her first community dialogue
- Police prepare contingency plans to escort Lam into or out of Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai amid calls to besiege the venue
- Session is one of chief executive’s major action plans to ease political turmoil in city, with 150 people selected at random from more than 20,200
Members of the press outside Queen Elizabeth Stadium on Thursday before Chief Executive Carrie Lam‘s dialogue session about the protest crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tense calm in Wan Chai before Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s first dialogue session on protest crisis – with 3,000 police deployed for security
- Nearby schools and health centres close early, with police officers seen entering Queen Elizabeth Stadium with crowd-control weapons
- Protesters had pledged to besiege the stadium to derail what they called a ‘fake dialogue’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Members of the press outside Queen Elizabeth Stadium on Thursday before Chief Executive Carrie Lam‘s dialogue session about the protest crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang