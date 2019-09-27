Tourism Board chairman Pang Yiu-kai was in Los Angeles promoting Hong Kong as a tourist destination. Photo: Denise Tsang
Hong Kong Tourism Board chief to focus on US market when protests die down, and says Californian millennials are his target audience
- Pang Yiu-kai preparing for life after civil unrest and will look to visitors from North America to boost struggling industry
Topic | Tourism
Tourism Board chairman Pang Yiu-kai was in Los Angeles promoting Hong Kong as a tourist destination. Photo: Denise Tsang