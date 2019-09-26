The police fire tear gas on Harcourt Road in Admiralty on September 28, 2014. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police give go-ahead for rally marking fifth anniversary of start of Occupy movement
- Civil Human Rights Front confirms police issued letter of no objection for rally at Tamar Park from 7pm on Saturday
- Five years earlier, protesters began occupying major thoroughfares to call for universal suffrage – a blockade that remained in place for the next 79 days
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The police fire tear gas on Harcourt Road in Admiralty on September 28, 2014. Photo: Dickson Lee