Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the public during a community dialogue at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam sticks to her guns on police inquiry but vows no more protesters will be taken to San Ling Uk Holding Centre
- Chief executive meets public in first community dialogue under tight security at Wan Chai’s Queen Elizabeth Stadium
- Nearly half of those who asked questions focused on calls for a commission of inquiry into the use of force by police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
