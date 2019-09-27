Chance to pin down Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on protest chaos came with few expectations – and just as few new answers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) arrives to meet the public during a dialogue session at Queen Elizabeth Stadium. Photo: Winson Wong
Opinion
Opinion
Sum Lok-kei
Chance to pin down Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on protest chaos came with few expectations – and just as few new answers
- After 30 participants had their say, it was clear they were not going to get many new answers
- Event was supposed to be about engaging people from all walks of life but absence of anyone from city’s ethnic minority communities was glaring
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) arrives to meet the public during a dialogue session at Queen Elizabeth Stadium. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.