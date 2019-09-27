Executive Council member Ronny Tong does not believe that Chief Executive Carrie Lam has completely ruled out an independent inquiry. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Adviser to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam does not believe she has completely ruled out independent inquiry into police
- Executive Council member Ronny Tong says he does not believe chief executive has closed door on possibility
- But comments come only hours after Lam rejected multiple demands for investigation into officers’ conduct during protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Executive Council member Ronny Tong does not believe that Chief Executive Carrie Lam has completely ruled out an independent inquiry. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the public during a community dialogue at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam sticks to her guns on police inquiry but vows no more protesters will be taken to San Uk Ling Holding Centre
- Chief executive meets public in first community dialogue under tight security at Wan Chai’s Queen Elizabeth Stadium
- Nearly half of those who asked questions focused on calls for a commission of inquiry into the use of force by police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the public during a community dialogue at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong