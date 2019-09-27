Police fire tear gas at protesters at Harcourt Road in Admiralty at the start of the Occupy movement in the early morning of September 28, 2014. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s June 4 museum puts on special exhibit marking Occupy anniversary, and says movement has inspired 2019 anti-government protests
- Umbrellas, T-shirts worn by protesters, and drawings of 2014 movement all on display in Mong Kok
- Museum’s chairman says far from being a failure, 79-day civil disobedience campaign was the beginning of social movement
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police fire tear gas at protesters at Harcourt Road in Admiralty at the start of the Occupy movement in the early morning of September 28, 2014. Photo: SCMP