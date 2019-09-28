Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Students at Po Leung Kuk Celine Ho Yam Tong College sang "Do You Hear the People Sing?" while the Chinese national anthem was being played in the school hall. Photo: Facebook
Politics

How songs are powering Hong Kong’s protesters in their fight to be heard

  • Music has long been a part of protests worldwide and both sides are using it to get their messages across
  • Glory to Hong Kong is de facto anthem of city’s protest movement, but Do You Hear the People Sing? is also popular
Topic |   City Weekend
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 8:00am, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Students at Po Leung Kuk Celine Ho Yam Tong College sang "Do You Hear the People Sing?" while the Chinese national anthem was being played in the school hall. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.