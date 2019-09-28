LIVE
Five years on, Hong Kong protesters return to site of pro-democracy Occupy sit-ins
- Tens of thousands expected at the site where volleys of tear gas sparked a pro-democracy movement in 2014
- The anniversary comes amid a more violent period of social unrest, about to enter its 17th week
Tens of thousands are expected at Admiralty on Saturday night. Photo: Sam Tsang
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students at Po Leung Kuk Celine Ho Yam Tong College sang "Do You Hear the People Sing?" while the Chinese national anthem was being played in the school hall. Photo: Facebook
How songs are empowering Hong Kong’s protesters in their fight to be heard
- Music has long been a part of protests worldwide and both sides are using it to get their messages across
- Glory to Hong Kong is de facto anthem of city’s protest movement, but Do You Hear the People Sing? is also popular
Topic | Hong Kong protests
