Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the public during a community dialogue at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam chose to remain in Queen Elizabeth Stadium after first community dialogue to avoid clashes between police and protesters
- Chief executives wishes were made clear to police during preparatory meetings that she did not want force to clear path for her after event ended
- Handful of protesters outside began digging up bricks and blocking roads, refusing to let Lam leave after first meeting with public
Topic | Hong Kong protests
