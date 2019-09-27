Kennedy Wong, flanked by Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong vice-chairman Brave Chan Yung (left) and Federation of Trade Unions head Stanley Ng Chau-pei. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: 10,000-strong volunteer group to be formed to protect Chinese flags on National Day
- Umbrella group Safeguard Hong Kong vows to peacefully deter potential damage on October 1
- Police ban a proposed mass anti-government march on the day over fears of violence
Topic | Hong Kong protests
